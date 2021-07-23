Crime
Man shot, critically injured, in broad daylight Friday afternoon in Kansas City
Kansas City police are investigating after a man was shot and critically injured Friday afternoon near a major thoroughfare in the city’s Valentine neighborhood.
Officers were summoned to the area of 37th Street and Broadway Boulevard around 1:58 p.m. on a shooting call, according to police. Arriving authorities found a man there with an apparent gunshot wound.
The victim’s medical condition was described as critical. No other information was immediately available.
