Crime

Man shot, critically injured, in broad daylight Friday afternoon in Kansas City

A man was critically shot Friday around 2 p.m. in the 3700 block of Broadway Boulevard, according to Kansas City police.
Kansas City police are investigating after a man was shot and critically injured Friday afternoon near a major thoroughfare in the city’s Valentine neighborhood.

Officers were summoned to the area of 37th Street and Broadway Boulevard around 1:58 p.m. on a shooting call, according to police. Arriving authorities found a man there with an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim’s medical condition was described as critical. No other information was immediately available.

