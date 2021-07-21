Arrest made in killing of Kansas City, Kansas, woman shot dead in her home, police say

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating the death of a man found shot Tuesday around noon at a Circle K in the 8000 block of Harris Station Boulevard. The Wichita Eagle

A 39-year-old man has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a Kansas City, Kansas, woman who was found dead in her home earlier this month.

Verlee McCullough faces a charge of first degree murder in Wyandotte County, Nancy Chartrand, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department, said in a statement Wednesday. McCullough is being held on $1 million bond in the Wyandotte County jail.

The victim, Ashley Jones, was found shot to death on July 8.

Authorities were summoned to Jones’s home in the 1400 block of North 8th Street for a medical call about a woman experiencing respiratory arrest, police said at the time.

Arriving officers found Jones with an apparent gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jones’s killing remains under investigation by the department’s major case unit. Police are encouraging anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).