1 dead, driver arrested after car hits pedestrian on Kansas City highway, police say

A pedestrian has died and the driver who struck the pedestrian is being investigated for driving under the influence following a crash on a major highway early Wednesday in Kansas City.

Kansas City police were called to the area of Interstate 70 and Brooklyn Avenue around 1 a.m. after a person was hit by a black Ford while crossing the expressway. According to investigators, the Ford was traveling in the eastbound lane behind a semi-truck just before the crash.

At one point, the semi-truck swerved to avoid a pedestrian crossing the highway, according to police. The Ford then struck the pedestrian with its right-front side and vaulted the pedestrian through the windshield, according to police.

The pedestrian, whose identity has not been released by police, was taken to a hospital and died later Wednesday. Police say the driver of the Ford was being investigated for driving while impaired.

The driver and a passenger in the Ford did not complain of any injuries following the crash, police said.

