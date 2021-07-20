Crime

Victim robbed, shot in Kansas City’s Waldo neighborhood Tuesday morning, police said

A person was robbed and shot early Tuesday in Kansas City’s Waldo neighborhood, police said.

Police responded to a shooting call just after 5:30 a.m. in the area of West 74th Terrace and Broadway Street, Capt. Leslie Foreman, a spokeswoman with the Kansas City Police Department, said in an email.

At the scene, officers found a shooting victim in a parking lot, Foreman said. The victim told police he was sitting in his car when two suspects approached him.

“The suspect took the victim’s property and then fired a shot, striking the victim,” according to the initial police report.

The victim, a male, was taken to the hospital with critical injuries, police said. The victim’s age was not given.

No information was immediately available on the two suspects, who fled the scene.

