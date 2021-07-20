Pedestrian struck by car and killed on Interstate 435 in Kansas City, police say

A pedestrian was killed after they were hit by a car while walking on the interstate early Tuesday in Kansas City.

Police were called to the crash scene at 12:13 a.m. on Interstate 435, just north of Front Street, said Capt. Leslie Foreman, a spokeswoman with the Kansas City Police Department.

The driver of a red Mercedes was heading north in the first lane of the Interstate, Foreman said. At the same time, a pedestrian was walking in the first lane amid a construction scene where traffic was narrowed down to two lanes.

The pedestrian, who was wearing all dark clothing, was struck by the left front and side of the Mercedes, Foreman said. The driver told police they did not see the victim until they hit them.

The pedestrian, who has not yet been publicly identified, was declared dead at the scene, Foreman said.

The driver and passenger in the Mercedes were not injured.

This is the 37th traffic fatality in Kansas City this year, according to the police department.