Kansas City police ask for public’s help finding missing 19-year-old man with autism

Kansas City police are searching for Raynier Perkins, 19, who was last seen late Monday, July 20, 2021. Kansas City Police Department

Kansas City police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 19-year-old man.

Raynier Perkins was last seen at about 9 p.m. Monday in the area of Northwest Barry Road and North Ambassador Drive, according to a news release from the Kansas City Police Department.

He was last wearing a white t-shirt and camouflage pants, police said. He is about 5-feet-11-inches tall and weighs 175 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Perkins has autism “and can become confused easily,” police said.

Anyone who knows of his location is asked to call 911.