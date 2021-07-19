1 killed in Overland Park crash; police ask drivers to avoid I-435 to U.S. 69 ramp

Emergency responders were on the scene of a fatal wreck on I-435 eastbound to U.S. 69 north ramp on Monday, July 19, 2021, in Overland Park. tljungblad@kcstar.com

Overland Park police are asking drivers to avoid the I-435 eastbound to U.S. 69 north ramp because of a fatal crash Monday afternoon.

The victim in the injury crash died before 2:50 p.m. Monday, according to the Overland Park Police Department, which continued to ask drivers to avoid the area.

KSHB-TV reported at least one car rolled over in the wreck. Two firetrucks could be seen on the ramp in the aftermath of the crash.

