1 killed in Overland Park crash; police ask drivers to avoid I-435 to U.S. 69 ramp
Overland Park police are asking drivers to avoid the I-435 eastbound to U.S. 69 north ramp because of a fatal crash Monday afternoon.
The victim in the injury crash died before 2:50 p.m. Monday, according to the Overland Park Police Department, which continued to ask drivers to avoid the area.
KSHB-TV reported at least one car rolled over in the wreck. Two firetrucks could be seen on the ramp in the aftermath of the crash.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
