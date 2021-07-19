Kansas City police want help finding three people connected to homicide investigation

The Kansas City Police Department is seeking the public’s help to find three people seen on surveillance video who are believed to have information related to a homicide investigation. Kansas City Police

The Kansas City Police Department is asking for help with identifying three people believed to have information related to the killing of a 62-year-old man who died in May following an assault.

Surveillance video was shared by the department Monday showing three people getting out of a gray sedan before walking through a front yard. All three are considered subjects of interest in the investigation, according to police.

Detectives are trying to find the three as they investigate the death of Terry Brown. Brown, of Kansas City, died in May after he was assaulted in late April. Officers initially thought he had suffered a medical emergency when they responded to an address in the 3600 block of East 29th Street, police said at the time.

Brown was found on the front porch of the residence in the early morning hours of April 28. He was unresponsive. Emergency medical personnel took Brown to a hospital. He died there on May 21.

Brown’s death was ruled a homicide by the Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office in mid-June.

The department is asking anyone with information to call the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or provide information anonymously by calling the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

A $25,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the case, according to police.