Kansas City man charged in triple murder after family found dead in home: prosecutors

A 38-year-old Kansas City man has been criminally charged after a triple homicide investigation was launched last week when police found three members of a family dead in a home.

Rahman M. Muhammad faces three counts of second-degree murder and three counts of armed criminal action after he was linked to the slayings by investigators, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office announced Monday. Police discovered the bodies Thursday in the 3200 block of Woodland Avenue.

Muhammad is a relative of the three victims, prosecutors said. He became a subject of the investigation after another family member called police expressing concern after she did not hear from the three people living in the home for several days, according to court records.

