Man’s body found in Brush Creek after Kansas City police search for fleeing suspect

Kansas City water rescue crews recovered a body in Brush Creek Friday morning while searching for a man who jumped in while fleeing police Thursday evening.

Authorities had responded about 6:30 p.m. to several calls about a man with a gun causing a disturbance in Eastwood Hills East neighborhood and tried contacting him, said Sgt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department.

When the man saw officers arrive on scene, he immediately started to run towards Brush Creek, Becchina said. An officer who was chasing him on foot saw him jump into the northern end of the creek near Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard and Cleveland Avenue.

The man began to struggle in the water, Becchina said, and in an attempt to help him an officer removed his equipment to swim after him. The officer was unable to reach the man before he went underwater.

Emergency crews and the the Kansas City Fire Department’s water rescue team began searching for the man with a boat and a dive team. A KCPD helicopter, K-9 units, fire trucks and police vehicles were also in the area late into the evening.

Authorities thought there was a possibility that the man got out of the creek unseen, although they were focusing their search on the water. Becchina said the officers involved wish that the man had not run away and had stopped to talk with them.

Detectives are currently working on identifying the body that was found in Brush Creek in the morning.