Semi-trailer overturns on U.S. 169 near North Kansas City, closing southbound lanes

Southbound U.S. 169 highway in North Kansas City was closed Friday morning after a semi-trailer overturned, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation. Missouri Department of Transportation

Southbound U.S. 169 highway near North Kansas City was closed Friday morning after a semi-trailer overturned, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation.

Police were working at the scene of the crash at U.S. 169 and Missouri 9 highway. Transportation officials gave no estimate of when the wreck would be cleared and suggested motorists use an alternate route.

The left lane of northbound U.S. 169 was also closed for emergency vehicles.

This is a developing story and will be updated.