Crime

Man killed in shooting overnight in unincorporated Jackson County, sheriff says

Authorities are investigating after a man was fatally shot late Wednesday in an unincorporated area of Jackson County.

The victim, who was 29, was wounded near Homer’s Landing in Sibley, Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forté said in a Twitter post early Thursday.

A female suspect was taken into custody in relation to the shooting, Forté said. The victim’s name has not yet been made public.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the homicide.

Related stories from Kansas City Star
Profile Image of Anna Spoerre
Anna Spoerre
Anna Spoerre covers breaking news for the Kansas City Star. Before joining The Star, she covered crime and courts for the Des Moines Register. Spoerre is a graduate of Southern Illinois University Carbondale, where she studied journalism.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service