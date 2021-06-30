Crash on I-435 in Kansas City leaves Independence man dead after suspect fled scene

A metro man was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Wednesday in Kansas City, authorities said.

Just before 4:30 a.m., officers were called to a two car crash just north of where Interstate 435 crosses Eastwood Trafficway, according to a news release from the Kansas City Police Department.

Police said a Toyota RAV4 was stopped on the right shoulder of the highway when a Chevrolet Traverse headed southbound rear-ended the parked Toyota.

The driver of the Toyota, a 50-year-old man from Independence, was taken to the hospital where he later died, police said. The victim’s name has not yet been released. No other people were in the vehicle with him.

The driver of the Chevrolet fled the scene on foot before police arrived.

This is the 35th fatal motor vehicle crash in Kansas City this year, according to the police department.