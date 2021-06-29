5 KC police officers face criminal charges, accused of killing, excessive use of force

Five Kansas City police officers currently face criminal charges in Jackson County Circuit Court. Accusations against them range from involvement in the shooting death of one man and cases of excessive force against others.

All of the victims in those cases have been Black.

During a series of protests last summer, community groups calling for Police Chief Rick Smith to resign or be removed. They cited a lack of confidence in Smith’s handling of fatal police shootings of Black men, and allegations of excessive use of force by police officers.

Each of the officers facing criminal charges remain on the police force. They have either been reassigned to administrative roles or resumed jobs working as patrol officers.

Nicholas McQuillen

Nicholas McQuillen, 38, was charged with misdemeanor, fourth degree assault in March for allegedly pepper spraying a man and his teenage daughter at a protest last summer. A viral video captured a protester being pepper sprayed by Kansas City officers.

Following the incident, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said her office reviewed the video that was taken during the protests at the Country Club Plaza to determine whether to seek criminal charges.

A grand jury indictment alleged McQuillen “recklessly caused physical pain to ... a juvenile, by spraying a chemical agent at and/or near her face and eyes.”

A pretrial conference is scheduled for July 29, according to defense attorney Molly Hastings, who is representing McQuillen.

Matthew Brummett and Charles Prichard

Officers, Matthew G. Brummett and Charles Prichard, were charged in May 2020 with misdemeanor third-degree assault for allegedly slamming a woman’s head into the pavement during an arrest in May 2019.

Prosecutors allege the officers “recklessly causing pain” to Breona, or “Briya,” Hill as she was being handcuffed. Their trial is set for Dec. 6.

Breona “BB” Hill received the injuries in the left photo after a violent altercation with Kansas City Police Department officers that was caught on video by a passerby. Photos supplied by Hill's attorney

Eric DeValkenaere

Eric J. DeValkenaere was indicted for first-degree involuntary manslaughter in the Dec. 3, 2019 killing of Cameron Lamb, 26. The detective’s trial is set to start July 12. DeValkenaere is accused of shooting Lamb as he sat in a pickup truck in his own backyard.

DeValkenaere has pleaded not guilty, and a bench trial is set to begin Sept. 7.

On Monday, relatives of Lamb filed a federal lawsuit against DeValkenaere and the Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners. The lawsuit alleges DeValkenaere violated Lamb’s civil rights when he entered Lamb’s property before the shooting.

Matthew Neal

In August, Sgt. Matthew T. Neal was indicted on a felony assault charge involving a 15-year-old. The teen suffered a gash on his head and broken teeth in the Nov. 14, 2019, incident in a parking lot at 51st Street and Troost Avenue.

As the teen was lying on the ground, Neal allegedly forced his knee on the back of the teen’s head, according to prosecutors.

A criminal trial is set for Nov. 15.

Last November, Kansas City police commissioners agreed to pay $725,000 to settle an excessive use of force allegation against the department and a police sergeant who was charged with assault after he allegedly forced his knee on the back of the teen’s head during an arrest.