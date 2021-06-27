Olathe police search for guardians of young child found outside Sunday morning

Olathe police are asking for the public’s help finding a child who has been missing since Sunday morning.

Police responded at about 7:20 a.m. Sunday to the area of 147th Terrace and South Greenwood Street where a child had been found alone, according to a news release from the Olathe Police Department.

The child appears to be about 2 feet tall and about 30 pounds, police said. He has black hair and brown eyes. The child is currently in the care of police.

Anyone with information on the child or their guardian is asked to call call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6363 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.