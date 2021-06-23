Kansas City man accused of sexually abusing child in Independence

A Kansas City man has been charged with sex crimes for alleging abusing an 11-year-old girl in Independence, according to prosecutors.

Robert Myers, 42, was charged with two counts of statutory rape, one count of statutory sodomy and one count of sexual misconduct involving a child, according to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office.

In February 2020, Independence police were told that a 12-year-old girl had disclosed that she was sexually abused by Myers, according to charging documents filed last week.

The alleged crimes occurred at an Independence residence between December 2017 and August 2018, a detective with the Independence Police Department wrote in court records.

During an interview at the Child Protection Center, the child said she was 11 when the alleged abuse began.

Confronted by detectives, Myers denied the allegations and requested a lawyer, according to police.

Myers remains at the Jackson County jail. He did not yet have an attorney listed who could be reached for comment.