Shooting in middle of the day critically wounds victim at Kansas City, Kansas, park

A shooting in the middle of the day at a Kansas City, Kansas, park has sent one person to a hospital in critical condition, according to the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies and police officers responded to the shooting before 11:30 a.m. at St. Margaret’s Park at 230 S. 7th St. in Kansas City, Kansas, where they found a victim with an apparent gunshot wound.

The sheriff’s office asked anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.