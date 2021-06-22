Overland Park police looking for man who may have info about May killing near City Hall

Overland Park police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man they believe has information about a fatal shooting in May near City Hall.

The May 24 shooting took the life of Jeren Hinton, 35, of Overland Park, in the 8500 block of West 85th Street at Greenbrier Condominiums, according to the Overland Park Police Department.

On Tuesday, police asked for help in finding 24-year-old Kyle Anthony Gutierres, who they described as a white man standing 5-foot-10 tall and weighing 170 pounds with brown hair and eyes. They said they believe he has information about the killing.

Police ask anyone with information about his whereabouts to call them at 913-344-8730 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

When officers responded to the complex in May, they found Hinton suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

Witnesses told police they saw two or three men run across the parking lot and get into two cars, a black sedan and a white sedan. The cars fled in an unknown direction.

The complex is located across the street from City Hall and the police department. Shawnee Mission West High School is just to the west.