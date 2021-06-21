Man arrested after trying to steal off-duty cop’s car, Kansas City police say

Police car lights in night time, crime scene, night patrolling the city. Abstract blurry image. Photo by Getty Images This is a stock image downloaded from Getty Images. It is a Royalty Free image. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A 63-year-old man was arrested Friday after he allegedly tried to steal a pickup truck from an off-duty Kansas City cop on the same day he was released from jail.

Shortly after being released from the Shoal Creek Patrol Division around 12 p.m. Friday, police allege Luwayne Zundel walked two blocks away to a church parking lot where the officer and his father were trying to hitch a trailer to a pickup truck. The engine was running when Zundel got in and tried to drive off, police said.

The officer then climbed into the truck and struggled with Zendel over the gear shifter. Zendel tried to gouge the officer’s eyes and kept his foot on the accelerator even as the officer announced himself as police, the department said.

After the officer was able to apply the brakes, his father grabbed Zendel out of the truck. They kept him restrained until police arrived.

Zundel is charged with two felony robbery and assault in Clay County.