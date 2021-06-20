Abducted boys found safe after mother shot in southeast Missouri, highway patrol says

Two children believed to have been abducted Sunday after their mother was shot in southeast Missouri have been found.

An Amber Alert was issued after a woman was shot and her sons, 9 and 7, were abducted in Centerville in Reynolds County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The abduction occurred about 10:45 a.m. near Missouri highways 72 and 21, the patrol reported.

Jason Wayne Baker, 43, was listed as a suspect. The highway patrol was searching for him and said they believed he was with the children. He was armed and traveling on Highway 21 south of Centerville, according to the patrol.

In an update, the Amber Alert was canceled about two hours later. The children were found safe, the patrol said.

Their mother’s condition was not immediately known.