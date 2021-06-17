Raytown man accused of fatally shooting roommate during argument over locked door

A Raytown man is accused of fatally shooting his roommate Wednesday over a locked door, authorities said. Observer file

A Raytown man is accused of murder after he allegedly shot his roommate several times in their shared dwelling while they were arguing about a locked door.

Robert E. Matlock Jr., 43, is charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the killing of Ramiro Jaramillo, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office announced Thursday.

The shooting happened Wednesday in the 7700 block of Raytown Road. According to court records, Matlock and Jaramillo were arguing about Matlock’s decision to place a lock on a door leading to his medical marijuana in the garage when the argument started.

In an interview with Raytown police, Matlock allegedly admitted to shooting Jaramillo but claimed he acted in self-defense as his roommate was trying to attack him. Matlock also told officers he thought his roommate may have been armed with a knife or firearm at the time, saying he warned him he would shoot before closing his eyes and firing three or four bullets from his 9mm pistol.

Responding officers found Jaramillo that day suffering from multiple bullet wounds. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

Matlock allegedly told police he and Jaramillo had argued frequently about other issues, such as dividing the bills and cleaning the house. He also shared with police a cellphone containing videos of them arguing, including on the day of the shooting.

As he was being put in handcuffs, Matlock allegedly said he “had to shoot him to protect himself.”