Man found shot inside Kansas City-area home, his condition ‘unknown,’ police say

A man was injured Wednesday afternoon during a shooting inside a Raytown residence, police said.

Shortly before 3 p.m., police were called to the 7700 block of Raytown Road for a report of a shooting. Arriving officers found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds and he was taken to a local hospital, according to the Raytown Police Department.

Police said Wednesday the man’s medical condition was not known. The department is investigating the shooting.

The department asked that anyone with information about the incident call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477.).