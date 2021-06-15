Man dies from injuries weeks after Kansas City crash leaves him hospitalized

A victim in a single-vehicle crash last month in Kansas City has died from his injuries, police said Tuesday.

Officers were called at about 7:45 p.m. on May 23 to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 70 at U.S. 40 Highway, near the exit to East 31st Street where a Ford pickup truck had run off the road, police said.

At the time, the driver, William J. Jones, was taken to the hospital with critical injuries, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

Jones died from his injuries the evening of June 14, police said. He was 56.

Police said that on May 23, Jones was driving the Ford pickup truck westbound and began to exit the interstate when he lost control of the vehicle.

The truck went off the road, down an embankment and hit a tree, police said.

A passenger was also in the truck at the time, police said. At the time of the crash, he was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The crash marks the 30th victim from a fatal crash victim in Kansas City this year. At this time last year, there had been 38 crash fatalities.