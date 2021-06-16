Independence man accused of soliciting sex with teen and sending pornographic images

Prosecutors have charged a 51-year-old Independence man with allegedly soliciting sex from a person he thought was a teenage girl and sending her pornographic images, according to a press release from the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office.

Robert C. Cowan Jr. faces one felony charge of patronizing prostitution with a minor and five misdemeanor counts of furnishing pornographic materials to a minor.

According to court documents:

Cowan allegedly approached a teenage girl and her boyfriend at a fast food restaurant in Independence and offered them jobs with his company. He told the girl she would be the secretary and her boyfriend would be his driver.

During the conversation, they told Cowan that the girl was only 16 years old and wanted to know if that would be okay. Cowan stated that it was, according to court documents.

The girl later contacted Cowan about the job and he allegedly said that they could make extra money and he was willing to pay her $500 for nude pictures. She declined and reminded him that she was 16 years old.

Her boyfriend contacted a police officer who passed the information on to an Independence police detective.

The detective assumed the girl’s identity and contacted Cowan via text. During their conversation, Cowan allegedly talked about the girl being young and warned not to set him up “because he has a good lawyer.”

Cowan offered money for nude photos, saying he would pay more for a video. He also sent pornographic photos and videos of himself to the detective, believing he was the teen, according to court records.

Cowan also allegedly asked to engage in sex acts.

Independence police ask anyone with information about this or other similar incidents to contact them at 816-325-7300 or call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).