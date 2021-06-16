Kansas City temps climb toward 100 as air quality alert issued for metro area

Summer doesn’t officially start for a few more days, but Kansas City is bracing for the hottest temperatures so far this year.

Temperatures are expected to soar into the lower to mid-90s Thursday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Kansas City.

While the humidity has been building all week, it is still relatively low and will keep the heat index around the air temperature, according to the weather service.

Weather conditions will be even hotter Thursday, which will probably be the hottest day of the week with temperatures climbing into the upper 90s to maybe even 100 degrees, according to the weather service.

Increasing humidity will make it feel more like 100 to 105 degrees in some locations.

“Caution will need to be taken if spending time outdoors, such as taking frequent breaks, staying hydrated,and wearing cool and lightweight clothing,” the weather service said in its forecast discussion.

If thunderstorms develop and move through the area Thursday morning or afternoon, temperatures would not reach the forecasted levels, the weather service said.

Temperatures will be hot again on Friday afternoon, possibly reaching into the upper 90s in the Kansas City metro and areas along and south of the Interstate 70 corridor.

The weather service said that of all weather hazards, heat is one of the most dangerous.

“With temperatures in the 90s through Friday, now is the time to take precautions to protect yourself!” the weather service said on Twitter.

The chance of showers and thunderstorms return Friday afternoon and evening and continue through the weekend. Some of the storms could be strong to severe on Friday.

The Mid-America Regional Council has issued its first Air Quality Alert of the season for Wednesday for the Kansas City metro area. An unhealthy level of ground-level ozone is expected.

The first Ozone Alert of the season has been issued for Wed., June 16.

That means an unhealthy level of ground-level ozone is expected tomorrow in the Kansas City region.

Learn simple actions you can take to reduce pollution at https://t.co/Ztmi8oDJet. pic.twitter.com/xOLNQQkEGI — MARC AirQ Program (@airqkc) June 15, 2021

Those who may be sensitive to he effects of the elevated levels of pollutants include very young and those with pre-existing respiratory problems such as asthma or heart disease.

The Mid-America Regional Council recommends that people consider limiting strenuous outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse health effects.

When there’s high ozone levels, people and businesses are urged to avoid activities that lead to ozone formation, including the refueling vehicles, idling vehicles unnecessarily and using gas-powered lawn equipment.

People are also encouraged to carpool and bike to work and delay or combine errands.

For further information, see the Mid-America Regional Council air quality program website at http://www.airqkc.org.