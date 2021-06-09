Raytown police investigate shooting after man injured at residence on Wednesday

A man was shot Wednesday afternoon at a residence in Raytown.

Police responded to a report of someone shooting at a residence in the 11200 block of East 71st Terrace shortly after 12:45 p.m.

Officers located a man with gunshot wounds, the Raytown Police Department said.

He was transported to an area hospital. His condition was not known.

Anyone with information may call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.