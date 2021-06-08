Crime

Man suffers life-threatening injuries in shooting at Independence apartment complex

A shooting Monday left a man in Independence with life-threatening injuries.

The Independence Police Department was called at 11:35 a.m. to a shooting at an apartment complex in the 500 block of North Peck Court.

A man was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening wounds, the department posted on social media.

No suspect information was immediately available. The incident remains under investigation.

