Crime
Man suffers life-threatening injuries in shooting at Independence apartment complex
A shooting Monday left a man in Independence with life-threatening injuries.
The Independence Police Department was called at 11:35 a.m. to a shooting at an apartment complex in the 500 block of North Peck Court.
A man was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening wounds, the department posted on social media.
No suspect information was immediately available. The incident remains under investigation.
