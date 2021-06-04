Week of showers, thunderstorms possible after a sunny, warm weekend in Kansas City

The weekend in Kansas City looks promising as temperatures in the mid- to upper 80s are expected Friday, Saturday and Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Kansas City.

There will be ample sunshine to start the weekend, but get out and enjoy the weather because showers and thunderstorms are threatening to return on Sunday, according to the weather service.

There will a chance of storms each day next week staring with Sunday afternoon.

Humid weather will also be building into the area this weekend. Dew points, which directly affect how “comfortable” it feels outside, will be increasing into the 60s, according to the weather service.

Generally, most people find dew points less than 60 degrees comfortable. When it rises above 65 degrees, people will begin feeling that the air is “sticky.” When it climbs into the 70s, the humidity becomes a nuisance to more and more people.

Although it will be more humid, there are no heat index concerns yet as the heat index should remain in the 80s, the weather service said.

There’s a potential break from the storm chances by the end of next week, the weather service said in its forecast discussion.