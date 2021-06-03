Ex-Shawnee man found with potential explosives died of accidental overdose: Chicago ME

A former Shawnee man who was found dead earlier this year in his downtown Chicago high-rise apartment with potentially explosive materials died of an accident overdose death, according to the local medical examiner.

The death of Theodore Hilk, 30, was the result of toxicity from lidocaine, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner. Lidocaine is used during surgeries and dental procedures, the Chicago Tribune reported.

Police discovered Hilk’s body about 11:30 p.m. March 23 in his apartment at 240 E. Illinois St. His father told police Hilk had not been heard from for several days, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown told Chicago’s ABC7 television station.

Officers heard water running at the apartment, but no one answered the door. When officers entered the unit, they found Hilk’s body. He appeared to have been dead for some time, Brown told ABC7.

Officers smelled a strong odor emanating from the apartment. Some started to become ill, Brown said.

The Chicago Fire Department’s HAZMAT team responded. Brown described the apartment as very difficult to move around in because of hoarding as well as overturn furniture and boxes everywhere.

Police’s bomb unit determined there were bomb making substances and materials inside the apartment, Brown told ABC7.

Investigators then discovered hazardous materials and evacuated two floors of the building. Police brought in special containers so the hazardous materials could be removed and disposed of safely.

The fire department identified one of the chemicals found as lead azide, a potentially volatile substance, police said.

Media reports describe Hilk as having excelled academically. The Tribune reported that he received a 36 on his ACT in high school and went on to graduate from MIT.