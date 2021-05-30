1 man killed in shooting at popular waterfront bar at Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks

Bikefest brought thousands of riders to the Lake of the Ozarks in September 2020. They patronized bars and restaurants such as Shady Gators on the water. jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

A man died after being shot at a popular Lake of the Ozarks bar Saturday night.

Just before 11 p.m., the Camden County Sheriff’s Office received a call of shots fired at Lazy Gators, a waterfront venue adjacent to the popular Shady Gators bar and grill near Lake Ozark, Missouri.

Officers found a 27-year-old Black man who had been shot. He was taken to Lake Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival, according to the sheriff’s office. Police have not released his name.

Police arrested two of three people suspected of being involved in the shooting, but have not released their names They are looking for another suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call the Camden County Sheriff’s office at 573-346-2243.

Shady Gators is a multi-level bar and grill overlooking the lake. It’s connected to Lazy Gators, an entertainment venue with cabanas, an infinity pool, swim-up bars and a stage.

Owners of the business could not be immediately reached for comment on Sunday.

“Due to some very unfortunate circumstances, Lazy Gators will open at 1pm today instead of 11am,” the bar and venue wrote on Facebook Sunday morning. “Shady Gators is fully open in the meantime. We apologize for any inconvenience.”

Online, the popular venue calls itself the “Party Capital of the Lake.” The concert venue advertised a Lake Season Kickoff Party for Saturday night featuring deejay and producer Party Favor.