Missouri

Well-known Lake of the Ozarks Realtor charged with conspiracy in murder-for-hire plot

Leigh Ann Bauman profile photo from Facebook.
Leigh Ann Bauman profile photo from Facebook. Facebook

A well-known real estate agent at the Lake of the Ozarks, who set a boating world record in California last year, has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Leigh Ann Bauman, 43, was arrested Thursday afternoon and taken to the Camden County Jail with no bond, according to a Missouri Highway Patrol online report.

The Camden County Prosecutor said Bauman tried to have her former mother-in-law murdered, over concerns she was trying to interfere with her relationship with her children. She allegedly agreed to pay $1,500 to have individuals in St. Louis make the death “look like an accident,” according to a news release from the prosecutor. A witness recorded a conversation with the real estate agent about that topic.

“In the recording, Bauman was asked multiple times if she was sure she wanted to hire these people, and she confirmed,” said the release from the prosecutor. “Bauman stated specially that she knew as a Christian it was wrong, but she could ask for forgiveness.”

Bauman reportedly also sent a text message to her daughter stating “your grandmother will die.”

Calls to the Camden County Jail, the prosecutor’s office and the Troop F patrol were not immediately returned.

Records from the Missouri Division of Professional Registration show Bauman has been licensed by the state real estate commission since 2003. Her current license is registered at a UPS store address outside of St. Louis.

Bauman appears to have worked for a variety of agencies around the lake area.

In June 2019, the Bagnell Dam Association of Realtors announced she had joined ReeceNichols Lake of the Ozarks in Lake Ozark. That same year, she was pictured in a local newspaper as a participant in a lake cleanup done by the Young Professionals at the Lake.

In April 2020, Universal Realty Group posted on its Facebook page that it had hired Bauman. The company, based in Chesterfield, Missouri, said she was a 19-year veteran of the industry and called her a “Superstar.”

Bauman is also an avid power boater. Last year, she and a partner recorded a world record for the fastest time around Catalina Island from Huntington Beach in California, according to Columbia TV station KRCG. The duo made the trip in 1 hour, 57 minutes and 40 seconds with an average speed of 57.365 miles per hour.

Related stories from Kansas City Star
Profile Image of Kevin Hardy
Kevin Hardy
Kevin Hardy covers business for The Kansas City Star. He previously covered business and politics at The Des Moines Register.
Profile Image of Laura Bauer
Laura Bauer
Laura Bauer came to The Star in 2005 after spending much of her life in southwest Missouri. She’s a member of the investigative team focusing on watchdog journalism. In her 25-year career, Laura’s stories on child welfare, human trafficking, crime and Kansas secrecy have been nationally recognized.
  Comments  

News

St. Louis researchers eye COVID-19-related disorder in kids

March 05, 2021 1:14 PM

Missouri

Jackson County jail guard charged with getting inmates drugs

March 05, 2021 12:12 PM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service