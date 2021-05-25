1 person dead after gunfire exchanged with police during Lenexa hotel disturbance

One person is dead after allegedly exchanging gunfire with police officers investigating a disturbance at a Lenexa hotel, police said. tljungblad@kcstar.com

Police responded shortly after 5 a.m. to reports of a disturbance in a room at the Extended Stay America hotel at 8015 Lenexa Drive in Lenexa.

Shots were fired by officers and a suspect, police said on Twitter. The suspect is dead.

The Johnson County officer involved shooting investigative team is investigating the fatal shooting.

