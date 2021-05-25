Crime

1 person dead after gunfire exchanged with police during Lenexa hotel disturbance

One person is dead after allegedly exchanging gunfire with police officers investigating a disturbance at a Lenexa hotel, police said.
One person is dead after allegedly exchanging gunfire with police officers investigating a disturbance at a Lenexa hotel, police said. Tammy Ljungblad tljungblad@kcstar.com

One person is dead after allegedly exchanging gunfire with police officers investigating a disturbance at a Lenexa hotel, police said.

Police responded shortly after 5 a.m. to reports of a disturbance in a room at the Extended Stay America hotel at 8015 Lenexa Drive in Lenexa.

Shots were fired by officers and a suspect, police said on Twitter. The suspect is dead.

The Johnson County officer involved shooting investigative team is investigating the fatal shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

Related stories from Kansas City Star
Profile Image of Robert A. Cronkleton
Robert A. Cronkleton
Robert A. Cronkleton gets up very early in the morning to bring readers breaking news about crime, transportation and weather at the crack of dawn. He’s been at The Star since 1987 and now contributes data reporting and video editing. He has a Bachelor of Arts degree from Rockhurst College, where he studied communications and computer science.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service