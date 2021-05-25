Prosecutors: Kansas City man gets 15 years for death of man thrown from pickup on I-435

A Kansas City man has been sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for killing a man on Interstate 435 who was fatally thrown from the back of a pickup truck 18 months ago while trying to stop a theft.

Skylar K. Waddell, 22, pleaded guilty in March to voluntary manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident, according to records in Jackson County Circuit Court. He was sentenced to 12 years on the manslaughter charge and another three years for the traffic violation, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office announced Tuesday.

In November 2019, Kansas City police responded to the area of I-435 near Oldham Road for an afternoon traffic crash. Investigating officers learned that the victim, Steve Norris, had been thrown from the back of a pickup truck that had crashed on the highway.

In interviews with police, Norris’ wife said she had picked up her husband after he had a flat tire on the side of the road so he could get tools from their home. When they returned, she told police at the time, a man later identified as Waddell was seen trying to take items out of her husband’s vehicle.

Norris ran after Waddell and jumped on the back of his Dodge Ram pickup as Waddell sped away, court records said. That’s when Waddell began to drive erratically and crashed, sending Norris flying through the air into the southbound lanes of I-435.

Waddell fled the scene on foot, court records said.

At the time, while interviewed by police, Waddell allegedly admitted to being the driver but claimed he did not mean to do any harm to anyone:

“When he got out of his vehicle, he came running at me, and I got into the truck,” Waddell allegedly said at the time. “That’s all I am going to say.”