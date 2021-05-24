Reward increased for tips regarding 2020 fatal shooting of young mother in Grandview

The Grandview Police Department is renewing calls and upping the reward for answers in a shooting that killed a young woman more than a year ago.

Just after 3 a.m. on April 17, 2020, Alexuas Acord, 21, was found dead inside a vehicle in the 13100 block of 15th Street, police said at the time. She had been fatally shot.

Acord was a mother. Her family, including her parents and siblings, are still waiting for answers, according to a Monday news release from the Kansas City Metro Crime Stoppers.

Several anonymous tips have been submitted regarding Acord’s killing, but detectives working her case said they still need more leads from the public, according to the release.

Anyone who has information on the shooting is asked to call the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

The award for information leading to an arrest has increased by $500 in Acord’s case. The total reward money is now $2,500.

Acord was one of three homicide victims in Grandview in 2020.

