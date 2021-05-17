‘No way for us to know’: Prisoner was discharged from KC area hospital by accident

A man sentenced to federal prison was allowed to leave a Leavenworth hospital last week because staff didn't know he was in custody, authorities said. The Wichita Eagle

A man sentenced to federal prison for making death threats against three Kansas City judges was allowed to leave a Leavenworth hospital last week because its staff were unaware that he was still technically in the custody of the U.S. Bureau of Prisons, a spokesman for the hospital said Monday.

Bruce DeWayne Jensen, 44, was apprehended in Independence on Sunday night — four days after he was allowed to walk away from St. John Hospital, authorities announced Monday morning. Jensen had been transferred to Grossman Residential Reentry Center, a federally contracted halfway house in Leavenworth, on the same day he was taken to the hospital and fled federal custody, according to a new criminal complaint filed against Jensen in federal court.





Court records show Jensen was taken to St. John Hospital by staff from the halfway house on May 12 around 1 p.m. “in search of psychological treatment.” Two hours later, the re-entry facility contacted the hospital for a check-up on Jensen’s condition. That’s when they were told by hospital staff that Jensen had been discharged and advised to walk alone to a nearby community center, court records said.

Jensen never showed up to the community center. By the following day, the U.S. Marshals Service began asking for public assistance to help find him. Members of the public were warned not to interact with Jensen as he was described as having “suicidal thoughts, mental health concerns, and violent tendencies.”

Sam Allred, a spokesman for the hospital, said St. John takes the safety of its staff and community very seriously. He said staff were not contacted by the halfway house prior to Jensen’s arrival and were completely unaware of his status as a prisoner, saying the hospital has a strict policy for handling such patients.

“If someone’s in law enforcement custody, they bring that patient to us in custody and we require that guards stay with that person the whole time,” Allred said. “This gentleman showed up on his own, so there was no way for us to know that he was or was not in any type of a custody situation.”

“As far as we knew, he was just like anybody else coming off the street,” Allred added. “So we treated him that way.”

Jensen pleaded guilty in 2017 of sending death threats to three federal judges by U.S. mail. He was sentenced to seven years.

“When I get out of jail I’m going to kill your whole family then kill you as well,” Jensen wrote in a 2016 letter. “This is because of all the convicts you sent to prison.”

In another, he told the judge: “Enjoy what little life you got left before I get out.”

Last week, Jensen was transferred to the halfway house as a precondition for his scheduled release on May 28, court records said. He now faces new criminal charges for escaping federal custody.