Grandview police shoot, wound armed person believed to be suicidal at park Sunday

Grandview police shot and injured a person who they said appeared to be suicidal Sunday morning.

Officers were called at about 6:45 a.m. Sunday to a park in Grandview where there was an “apparent suicidal” person with a gun, according to a post on Twitter from Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The individual called 911 and said he was armed with a gun and wanted to confront police officers, said Sgt. Andrew Bell, a spokesman with the highway patrol. Bell said the officers then responded to a park in the 13600 block of Byers Road.

Police arriving at the park saw the male from a distance, authorities said.

He then “aggressively approached officers” with a gun, at which point two officers fired their weapons, shooting him, according to highway patrol. No further details were immediate available, Bell said.

The male was taken to the hospital. No information has been given on his condition, age or name.

No officers were injured.

Highway patrol is investigating the shooting.

