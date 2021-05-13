Teen shot in Kansas City planned to join Air Force; police seek tips in his killing

Elijaah Boston was fatally shot while walking home from work last week in Kansas City, family and police said. He was 18 years old.

Boston was supposed to graduate high school in the next few weeks, according to family. He planned to join the Air Force in June.

In the week since Boston’s killing, police have not received any tips about the shooting or any potential suspects, Officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman with the Kansas City Police Department said Wednesday afternoon.

“We wanted to reach out to implore the public once again for help on this case,” said Drake, adding that detectives are still working the case.

Officers were sent just after 10 p.m. on May 5 to the 11100 block of Hillcrest Road on a shots fired call, Sgt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman with the Kansas City police said at the time.

There, police found Boston, who was unresponsive, in the street, Becchina said. EMS arrived and declared him dead at the scene.

He was about a block from work when he was killed, family said.

“Elijaah was a victim of a senseless act of violence,” family wrote in a GoFundMe post. “We don’t ever think to plan for these types of things at such an early age, so it’s very unexpected!”

As of Thursday morning, the GoFundMe had raised $11,600.

Boston’s killing was the 55th homicide in Kansas City this year. There have been two more homicides since his death.

Police ask that anyone with information on the shooting contact homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information in the killing.

Gun violence will be the subject of a new, statewide journalism project The Star is undertaking in Missouri this year in partnership with the national service program Report for America and sponsored in part by Missouri Foundation for Health. As part of this project, The Star will seek the community’s help.

To contribute, visit Report for America online at reportforamerica.org.