Kansas City police seeking man accused of drive-by indecent exposures

The Kansas City Police Department is investigating two separate incidents where a man allegedly drove up and exposed himself to women while they were out on a morning walk earlier this week.

The reports were made to the department on Tuesday morning. The incidents happened in the Waldo and Brookside neighborhoods within an hour of each other, officer Donna Drake, a KCPD spokeswoman, said in an email.

Police believe the two incidents are connected based on the timing, the description of the suspect and the vehicle he was driving, Drake said.

Police say the suspect, described as a man in his mid-30s, pulled up next to the women and exposed himself to them while in the driver’s seat. He was driving a dark-gray sedan that may have been a Toyota Camry or Honda Accord, police said.

Investigating officers are reviewing other cases to see if the same man may have committed similar crimes in the past, Drake said. The department is encouraging anyone who has experienced anything similar to file a police report immediately.

Meanwhile, KCPD is advising walkers and joggers to be alert to their surroundings. Tips offered by the department include walking in pairs and watching out for cars that are not following normal traffic patterns.

The department is encouraging anyone with information regarding the incidents to contact KCPD’s sex crimes section at 816-234-5220 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).