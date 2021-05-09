1 dead, 1 injured after driver runs red light Sunday in Kansas City, Kansas, police say

A crash Sunday evening in Kansas City, Kansas, left one person dead and another hospitalized, officials said.

Police were called to a two-vehicle crash at about 6:45 p.m. at the intersection of North 38th Street and Parallel Parkway, according to Nancy Chartrand, a spokeswoman with the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department.

According to an initial investigation, a vehicle heading east ran a red light while speeding through the intersection at North 38th Street, Chartrand said. The driver hit another vehicle that was going north on 38th Street and had started to go through the intersection where they had a green light.

Upon impact, the vehicle that had the green light rolled over several times before coming to a stop in an eastbound lane of Parallel Parkway, police said. The other vehicle, which ran the red light, crossed over the median and came to a stop when it hit a retaining wall.

The driver of the vehicle that had a green light was declared dead at the scene, Chartrand said. The driver who had the red light was taken to a hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

The crash is under investigation by the department’s traffic division. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).