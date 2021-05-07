Man convicted in 2020 shooting of bus driver in Northeast Kansas City

A Jackson County jury found 52-year-old Larry J. Harris guilty in the shooting of a RideKC bus driver at a bus stop at Independence Avenue and Olive Street in Northeast Kansas City in March 2020. This Google Maps Street View image of the area is from March 2020. Google Maps

A Jackson County jury found a 52-year-old man guilty in the shooting last year of a RideKC bus driver in Northeast Kansas City, prosecutors announced Friday.

The jury on Thursday convicted Larry J. Harris Jr. of Kansas City of first-degree assault and armed criminal action, both felonies, according to a news release from the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office.

Harris was accused in the shooting of the bus driver on March 30, 2020, at a bus stop near Independence Avenue and Olive Street.

Witnesses told authorities that Harris fired the shot into the bus from the sidewalk as it pulled up, hitting the driver in the back, according to court documents. The bus driver suffered life-threatening injuries.

A date for Harris’ sentencing hearing has not been set.

Gun violence is the subject of a statewide journalism project The Star is undertaking in Missouri this year in partnership with the national service program Report for America and sponsored in part by Missouri Foundation for Health. As part of this project, The Star will seek the community’s help.

To contribute, visit Report for America online at reportforamerica.org.