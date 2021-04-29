Person of interest sought in ‘suspicious’ Overland Park apartment fire, police say

Overland Park’s police and fire departments are seeking the public’s help finding a man believed to be associated with a suspicious fire that started in a two-story apartment building on Wednesday evening.

A little after 7 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to the Melrose at the Casa Del Fuente Apartments in the 11700 block of Melrose Street for a reported apartment fire. First responders reported smoke coming from the ground floor of the two-story building.

Residents emptied out of the neighboring apartments while crews simultaneously extinguished a small fire that appeared to originate from the bedroom of one apartment, according to a news release from the fire department. No injuries were reported, officials said at the time, and the residents of the apartment where the fire began were not home.

Busy night for crews at back to back fires. Fortunately no injuries. News release attached for fire at 117th and Melrose. pic.twitter.com/8j1ik5HYjw — Overland Park Fire (@OverlandParkFD) April 28, 2021

Police say a man, described as a person of interest, was seen arriving before and leaving immediately after the fire started. He was wearing round-frame eyeglasses, gray jogging pants and a white T-shirt, police said, and appeared to be between 25 and 35 years old. The SUV he was driving was later spotted by a nearby traffic camera, police said.

The vehicle is described as an older-model Chevy Traverse or Chevy Equinox. It is dark gray and was pictured with a temporary license plate.

The Overland Park Police Department is asking anyone with information to call 913-344-8743.