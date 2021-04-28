KCKPD seeking woman accused of running over parent after fight at middle school

The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is seeking assistance from the public to find a woman accused of hitting a middle school student’s parent with her car and nearly striking a public schools police officer while fleeing the area.

Tyla Jack, 39, is the department’s primary suspect in an incident that happened outside Carl Bruce Middle School on Tuesday afternoon as children were being dismissed from classes. She faces criminal charges of aggravated battery and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, according to police.

Police allege Jack seriously injured another parent by hitting her with her car after a fight that began with an argument between a group of students. Jack also allegedly sped toward an officer as she was leaving the scene and the officer was forced to jump out of the way to avoid being hit, said Nancy Chartrand, a spokeswoman for the department.

No students were injured and the officer was also uninjured, Chartrand said.

On Tuesday, Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools spokesman Edwin Birch said there was an argument between children outside the school that eventually led to a physical altercation involving parents. He called the situation “unfortunate,” adding that the district takes the safety of its students very seriously. Parents of students enrolled at the middle school were notified of the incident later that day.

Police say Jack was last seen driving a 2015 Buick sedan with the Missouri license place JF2R7J. The department is asking anyone with information regarding Jack’s whereabouts to contact 816-474-TIPS.