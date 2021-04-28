Video of blindfolded man with gun to head in Kansas City leads to felony guilty plea

A Kansas City man who distributed a video of himself holding a handgun to another man’s head pleaded guilty earlier this week to illegally possessing firearms, according to federal prosecutors.

Sean Winston, now 44, was arrested on April 10, 2018, outside a Kansas City, North, apartment after someone who received the video alerted police. Winston’s family members later told police that he had also sent them the video.

The unidentified man in the video, who was blindfolded, could be seen sitting on a couch with “his hands in the air in a surrendering posture,” prosecutors said.

Winston could be heard saying the man should be dead, according to prosecutors in the Western District of Missouri. The man is heard repeating “I love you Sean,” court documents allege.

The man, described as an associate of Winston’s, was later found. He admitted he was the person in the video but he declined to cooperate with prosecutors.

When Winston was arrested, police recovered two guns after searching the apartment where he apparently stayed. He pleaded guilty Monday to being a felon in possession of firearms, admitting he possessed the weapons despite previous federal convictions.

Winston faces up to 10 years in federal prison when he is sentenced.