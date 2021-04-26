Community

Kansas City police identify man killed Sunday in fatal head-on crash

The Kansas City Police Department has identified the man killed Sunday in a two-vehicle collision near the city’s Lykins neighborhood as 61-year-old Garland Dewey.

Dewey, of Kansas City, was driving eastbound on Independence Avenue when he was involved in a head-on collision with a Chevrolet van traveling from the other direction, according to police. The crash occurred shortly before 3 p.m. near the intersection of Independence Avenue and Brighton Avenue, police said.

Dewey, the lone occupant, was transported to a hospital but later died of his injuries, according to police.

The driver of the van, a 48-year-old Kansas City man, was also treated for injuries. His medical condition was listed as stable as of Sunday, police said.

Dewey is the 20th person killed during a traffic accident in Kansas City so far this year, according to KCPD.

