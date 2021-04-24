Crime

Hit-and-run leaves a pedestrian dead in Kansas City, Kansas, police say

Police are investigating after a hit-and-run left a pedestrian dead in Kansas City, Kansas.

Just before 9 p.m. Friday, officers responded to North 10th Street and Central Avenue, where they located the pedestrian who had been hit by a vehicle that fled the scene.

The pedestrian was transported to the hospital where they died of their injuries.

Police said the suspected vehicle is white or silver and suburban-style, pulling a black enclosed trailer.

No victim identification has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

Related stories from Kansas City Star
Profile Image of Savanna Smith
Savanna Smith
Savanna Smith is a breaking news editor and digital journalist. She began at The Star in January 2020 after she graduated from the University of Kansas in December with degrees in journalism and humanities.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service