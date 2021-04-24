Hit-and-run leaves a pedestrian dead in Kansas City, Kansas, police say

Police are investigating after a hit-and-run left a pedestrian dead in Kansas City, Kansas.

Just before 9 p.m. Friday, officers responded to North 10th Street and Central Avenue, where they located the pedestrian who had been hit by a vehicle that fled the scene.

The pedestrian was transported to the hospital where they died of their injuries.

Police said the suspected vehicle is white or silver and suburban-style, pulling a black enclosed trailer.

No victim identification has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).