Kansas City police investigate after 3 shot Friday, injuries not life threatening

File photo

Three people were shot in Kansas City’s Independence Plaza neighborhood on Friday night and suffered what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

Around 9:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting near the intersection of 9th Street and Park Avenue, the department said on Twitter. Three people later arrived at an area hospital suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

The shooting report and details of its investigation were live-tweeted by the department as part of its #kctweetalong social media campaign aimed toward showing the public the experiences its officers typically encounter.

Officers count the bullet holes. We’re waiting for Assault Squad detectives, but they’re working another shooting right now. Officers are interviewing neighbors who have come out. #kctweetalong pic.twitter.com/0PCgOoJbqZ — kcpolice (@kcpolice) April 24, 2021

One caller reported hearing as many as 10 gunshots. Another reported seeing a pickup truck riddled with bullets and blood inside, according to police.