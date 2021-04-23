Crime

Kansas City woman pleads guilty to federal gun charge after shooting, police chase

A Kansas City woman pleaded guilty Friday to a federal gun charge related to a shooting and high-speed chase with a stolen car roughly two years ago.

Erin Bisby, 29, pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a firearm after a previous felony conviction, federal prosecutors said Friday. Federal law allows a maximum sentence of 10 years imprisonment without the possibility of parole, according to prosecutors, and a sentencing hearing is to be scheduled following an investigation by the U.S. Probation Office.

On the morning of July 18, 2019, court documents say, Bisby was present during a gunfight between multiple people. Police attempted to stop her nine days later after she was seen driving a vehicle reported stolen during a carjacking, prosecutors said.

When police tried to stop Bisby, prosecutors said, she fled at speeds up to 90 miles per hour before stopping the car, running away and discarding a .380 caliber handgun. She was taken into police custody afterward.

The case was investigated by the Kansas City Police Department.

