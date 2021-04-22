Kansas City police seek help finding missing 14-year-old girl last seen in January

The Kansas City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance with finding a 14-year-old girl last seen by family in late January.

Joslyn Hill, 14, was last seen near the intersection of 50th St. and N. Oak Trafficway on Jan. 30, police said. She might be in the area of Blue Springs, Missouri or Leavenworth, Kansas, according to police.

Anyone with information of Hill’s whereabouts is asked to contact police by dialing 911 immediately.