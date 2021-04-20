Prosecutors reviewing child abuse case after 5-month-old from Kansas City area dies

The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office is reviewing a case of felony child abuse against a Grandview man after the 5-month-old baby he was accused of harming died last week.

Jeremiah Ivy, 23, was charged with felony child abuse in March after he was accused of causing the infant’s severe injuries. After news of the infant’s death, Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman Michael Mansur said in an email Tuesday that the case is being reviewed.

Police allege Ivy admitted to dropping the baby on the stairs while carrying her into a bedroom, punching her once and squeezing her while changing her diaper, court records state. An attorney for Ivy did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Lee’s Summit Police Department opened an investigation into child abuse in early February after the baby’s mother took her to St. Luke’s East Hospital for medical attention. The child was later taken to Children’s Mercy Hospital, court records show. There a social worker alerted police that the baby had sustained severe injuries; physical abuse was suspected.

A medical doctor told police the baby had four fractured ribs, multiple skull fractures and brain swelling. The infant was also treated the week prior for a swollen belly and vomiting, court records show.

Health care personnel were required to perform a medical procedure to help the infant breathe properly and give her medication for seizures she experienced because of her injuries, the doctor told police.

A detective interviewed Ivy regarding the infant’s injuries after an appointment Ivy had with his probation officer, court records state. That’s when Ivy allegedly admitted to hurting the child, according to court records.

Ivy is being held in the Jackson County Detention Center on a $50,000 cash-only bond.