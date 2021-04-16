Blue Springs man convicted of tying up, shooting ex-girlfriend in 2016

A Jackson County jury on Friday found a Blue Springs man guilty of felony domestic assault and other criminal charges after he was accused of tying up and shooting his ex-girlfriend in October 2016.

Jose F. Hernandez, 40, was found guilty of first-degree domestic assault, armed criminal action, felonious restraint and a lesser domestic assault charge, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office announced Friday. A sentencing hearing will be held on a later date, the prosecutor’s office said.

In October 2016, police found a woman balled up with her wrists bound by rope in the driveway of a home in the 2800 block of Southeast Sixth Street. She was able to place a 911 call, according to court records, telling the dispatcher she had been shot and was going to die.

She identified her shooter as “Jose,” court records state. The prosecutor’s office later identified Hernandez as her ex-boyfriend.

Police received emergency calls from several witnesses who reported hearing as many as six gunshots. They also heard a woman screaming for help.

A man later identified by authorities as Hernandez was seen leaving the home, getting into a red car and leaving the scene. Investigators later found blood and rope in his room, according to court records.